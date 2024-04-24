CUJ protests attack on Ctg journos

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 April, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 10:04 pm

The Chattogram Union of Journalists (CUJ) organised a rally in front of Chattogram Press Club on Wednesday (24 April). Photo: TBS
The Chattogram Union of Journalists (CUJ) organised a rally in front of Chattogram Press Club on Wednesday (24 April). Photo: TBS

The Chattogram Union of Journalists (CUJ) organised a rally protesting attacks on journalists including the recent attack on the residence of Daily Chattogram Editor Hossain Toufiq Iftekhar.

At the rally held in front of Chattogram Press Club, journalist leaders urged the administration to swiftly bring to justice those responsible for the attacks on journalists.

Speakers at the rally emphasised that journalists are carrying out their duties amidst severe insecurity.

CUJ President Tapan Chakraborty issued warning of stringent measures if the perpetrators of these attacks are not brought to justice. 

He expressed deep concern over the lack of legal action in this regard, emphasising the urgent need for identifying and apprehending those responsible for the incident.

CUJ President Tapan Chakraborty chaired the rally, with Md Mohammad Ali, former president of CUJ; Senior Vice President Rubel Khan, Senior Vice President of Chittagong Press Club Chowdhury Farid, General Secretary Debdulal Bhowmik, and Azhar Mahmud, executive member of BFUJ-Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists and TV Camera Journalist Association President Shafiq Ahmed Sajib delivering speeches. 

The event was moderated by CUJ General Secretary Shamsul Islam.

Chattogram / Journalists / Bangladesh

