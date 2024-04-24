US Ambassador Peter D Haas applauds positive changes in Bangladesh ship breaking industry

US Ambassador Peter D Haas has commended the significant improvements observed in the ship breaking industry, highlighting the positive changes that have taken place.

He made the statement after visiting the PHP Ship Breaking and Recycling Yard in the Shitalpur area of Sitakund in Chattogram yesterday (23 April).

During his visit, Ambassador Haas conveyed the US's continued support for the development of the ship breaking industry in Bangladesh. He assured all possible cooperation from the United States in furthering the progress of the industry, emphasising the importance of sustaining positive momentum.

Upon his arrival at the PHP Yard, Ambassador Haas was warmly welcomed by Mohammad Zahirul Islam Rinku, managing director of PHP Ship Breaking and Recycling Yard. Subsequently, Ambassador Haas toured the yard for approximately an hour, where he expressed contentment with the various infrastructural developments, particularly noting the establishment of a first aid station and enhanced safety measures for workers to prevent accidents.

Describing PHP Shipyard as a model, Ambassador Haas remarked, "This yard is in probably the best condition of any shipyard I have seen through Google." He praised the overall atmosphere and infrastructure of the yard, underscoring its exemplary status.

Ambassador Haas also highlighted the potential for changing international perceptions of Bangladesh's ship breaking industry, stating that if other yards could emulate the standards set by PHP Shipyard, it would positively influence global opinions. He noted that there is growing positive discourse surrounding Bangladesh's shipyards within international circles, which could dispel misconceptions about the country in the future.

In response to the visit, PHP Ship Breaking Yard Managing Director Zahirul Islam Rinku expressed determination to alter external perceptions of ship breaking yards. He affirmed ongoing efforts to improve conditions and invited representatives from Western countries to witness the changes firsthand.

Later, Ambassador Peter D Haas visited Youth Power in Social America (YPSA)'s Safety First Center in Sonaichhari area to learn about YPSA's different activities for the improvement of the Ship recycling Industry. Md Arifur Rahman, Chief Executive, and Muhammed Ali Shahin, Coordinator, YPSA have welcomed the Ambassador to YPSA's center. This is the first ever visit by the Ambassador to such a center like YPSA's Safety First Center.

During the visit, Ambassador Haas and the visiting team engaged in a warm exchange with the YPSA team regarding its various programmes. Ambassador Haas also participated in a sharing meeting at the center, interacting with different beneficiaries of YPSA, including shipyard workers, supervisors, volunteers, and frontline staff members. Arifur Rahman, the Chief Executive of YPSA, provided insights into YPSA's background and its diverse social development activities. He elaborated on the organization's mission and objectives, particularly its efforts to promote environmentally friendly practices within the ship recycling industry.

Expressing gratitude to YPSA, Ambassador Haas shared his keen interest in the condition of the ship recycling industry. He expressed satisfaction with his visit to the center and commended YPSA's training initiatives. He lauded the commitment of both the yards and YPSA towards environmental protection and worker safety in the ship recycling industry. Ambassador Haas emphasized the importance of owners adhering to conventions aimed at promoting environmentally sound and safer ship recycling practices. He underscored the necessity for ensuring the protection and welfare of workers engaged in the challenging task of ship recycling, advocating for the provision of legal and proper benefits to workers. Ambassador Haas stressed that it was imperative for the industry to prioritize not only the safety but also the overall well-being of its workers.

Muhammed Ali Shahin of YPSA facilitated the question-and-answer sessions during the meeting, providing insights into the current challenges and improvements within the yards. Prior to their visit to the center, Ambassador Haas and the visiting team toured the PHP ship recycling yard, the first-ever compliant yard in Bangladesh.