Teen dies after falling off roof in city

A 17-year-old boy died after falling off a rooftop of a seven-story building at Uttar Badda in the city on Saturday (27 May).

The deceased was identified as Md Tasin, son of Babul Mia of Tongibari in Munshiganj district.

Quoting Tasin's uncle Syed, inspector Bachhu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) police outpost, said Tasin used to work as a delivery man at an online cosmetic shop.

He used to live on the 6th floor of the building at Gupipara in Badda.

On Saturday morning, Tasin got injured when he fell from the roof of the building while spraying water on plants.

Later, he was taken to DMCH where doctors declared him dead around 10:15am.