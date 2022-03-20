TCB targets 1 crore families as it begins pre-Ramadan sales

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) plans to sell some key essential commodities at subsidised rates to some 1 crore families as it began its sales drive on Sunday across the country ahead of the month of Ramadan.

On day one, people in many places returned empty-handed because of not having the Family Cards, which the TCB introduced earlier to sell the products to poor families.

Under the sales drive, which will continue until 31 March, beneficiary families will get two litres of soybean oil at Tk110 per litre, two kg of sugar at Tk55 and two kg of lentils at Tk65.

In a few places in Chattogram, many people failed to buy goods even after standing in queue for hours as they did not have cards. TBS representatives in Rangpur, Panchagarh, Bagerhat and Cox's Bazar said they sold the products in a festive atmosphere.

However, cards were not distributed in Dhaka and Barishal.

Senior Secretary at the Ministry of Commerce Tapan Kanti Ghosh inaugurated the program on Sunday morning at Haq Steel Mills, Indrakpur Station Road, Fatullah, Narayanganj as the chief guest.

TCB chairman Brigadier General Md Ariful Hassan told TBS that today (Sunday) some people returned without being able to buy products.

"Those who have received the card will be able to take the product any day. Cardholders can buy the product once in 10 days," he added.

Outside Dhaka and Barishal City Corporation, 87.10 lakh cardholders will get access to subsidised products. Besides, 12 lakh in Dhaka and 90 thousand in Barishal will be able to buy TCB products.

Buyers from the capital's Rayer Bazar, Merul Badda Pirerbagh and Malibagh areas complained that they were forced to buy rotten onions.

TCB chairman Brigadier General Md Ariful Hassan told The Business Standards, "We are giving onions in Dhaka. Consumers should not be given rotten onions. If there are rotten onions, we tell the dealers to throw them away."

On Sunday, TCB products were sold at 139 places in 129 wards of Dhaka North and South City Corporation. TCB trucks carried out the selling in 76 places in Dhaka South and 63 places in Dhaka North.