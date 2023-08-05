Tarique Rahman being targeted to distract BNP from one-point demand: Fakhrul

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 August, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2023, 09:00 pm

Related News

Tarique Rahman being targeted to distract BNP from one-point demand: Fakhrul

TBS Report
05 August, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2023, 09:00 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Tarique Rahman is being targeted to distract BNP's one-point demand in other directions, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said.

"Why this ruling at this time? Now that the countrymen clearly stated the demand, the demand for your [Sheikh Hasina] resignation, the ruling against Tarique Rahman came to divert the one-point movement in other directions," Fakhrul said.

He made these statements at a rally as the chief guest at National Press Club on Saturday, organised by Sammilita Peshajibi Parishad.

"People of the country are struggling today for the right to vote and the right to live," Fakhrul said. 

He added, "Tarique Rahman is not only a leader, he is the leader of the 18 crore people of this country in their struggle for freedom."

Fakhrul accused the government of destroying the electoral system and destroying the people's freedom.

"They won't be given the same chance this time. All the parties are united now," he said.

He also denounced the government's attacks on party leaders and activists. "I saw 48 bullet marks on the body of a student leader, his hands and feet were beaten with a hammer - is this called democracy?"

A Dhaka court on 1 August sentenced BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman to nine years in jail and his wife Zubaida Rahman to three years in a case filed over illegally amassing wealth and concealing property information.

The court has issued new arrest warrants against them along with the sentence.

Besides, the court also ordered the seizure of Tk2.74 crore property owned by Tarique and Zubaida, both currently absconding.  

With his latest conviction, Tarique has been sentenced for the fifth time while Zobaida for the first time.

According to the verdict, Tarique has also been fined Tk3 crore. Failure to pay the fine will result in a three-month extension of his imprisonment.

Furthermore, Zubaida Rahman has been fined Tk35 lakh, non-payment of which will result in a one-month extension of her jail sentence.

The judgement will come into effect after they surrender to a court or are arrested.

Top News

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir / Tarique Rahman / BNP / one-point demand / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Former governor of Bangladesh Bank and Emeritus Professor at Dhaka University Dr Atiur Rahman. Sketch: TBS

We can talk about growth in better times. It’s time to stabilise

6h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Of ancient art, modern charm and timeless appeal of rugs

7h | Brands
Stock market investors in Bangladesh should still remain aware about the effect of high inflation on the fundamentals of the listed companies. Photo: TBS

Mastering stock market decision making in the face of inflation

9h | Panorama
Prospective migrants seek respite from the sun by sitting on road dividers, shaded by the under-construction metro rail above. Photo: Saleh Shafiq

The remittance heroes who dream on road dividers

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ways to prevent a collapse in shrimp exports

Ways to prevent a collapse in shrimp exports

1h | TBS Stories
Suffering at Kalurghat: Bridge, ferry fail to mitigate passenger sufferings

Suffering at Kalurghat: Bridge, ferry fail to mitigate passenger sufferings

2h | TBS Stories
Imran Khan arrested, jailed for 3 years

Imran Khan arrested, jailed for 3 years

3h | TBS World
Spider boot to protect Ukrainian in war field

Spider boot to protect Ukrainian in war field

4h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

5
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

6
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ecuador hit Colombia for six in World Cup qualifier