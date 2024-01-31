Swiss president, Danish premier greet PM Hasina on re-election

President of the Swiss Confederation Viola Amherd and Danish Prime Minister Mete Federiksen have congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her re-election as the prime minister of Bangladesh.

In a greeting letter sent to Sheikh Hasina, the Swiss President said, "On behalf of the Swiss Federal Council, let me congratulate you for your reappointment as Prime Minister of Bangladesh and wish you every success in the fulfillment of your important mandate."

She added, "I would also like to extend my best wishes for the well-being and the prosperity of your country and people."

In another message, Danish Premier Mete Federiksen said: "I extend my warm congratulations to you on your reappointment as Prime Minister of Bangladesh."

Mentioning that it was a pleasure meeting Sheikh Hasina in New York in September, she said, "I am very encouraged by our discussion on the green transition and your commitment to combat climate change.

"Denmark continues to stand by the people of Bangladesh and remains invested in the country's social, economic and democratic development."

Federiksen said, "I hope that your new tenure will usher in an era of progress, equality, a strong democracy and protection of fundamental freedoms.

"My government is committed to work with the government of Bangladesh to advance the mutual interest of our countries – and together achieve new heights of success in sustainable growth and beyond."