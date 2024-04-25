PM Hasina meets Thai royals in Bangkok

Bangladesh

UNB
25 April, 2024, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2024, 10:44 pm

PM Sheikh Hasina in a meeting with Thai Royals at Bangkok. Photo: UNB
PM Sheikh Hasina in a meeting with Thai Royals at Bangkok. Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid a courtesy call on the King and the Queen of the Kingdom of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshan.

The prime minister, who is on an official tour in Thailand, met the king and the queen at Amphorn Satharn Throne Hall in Dusit Palace, according to the PM's press wing.

During the meeting, they exchanged greetings and discussed various issues related to bilateral matters.

PM Hasina  arrived in Thailand on Wednesday on a six-day official visit to at the invitation of her Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin.

In the morning, she attended the 80th Session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

During her visit from April 24 to 29, the Bangladesh premier will hold bilateral talks with PM Thavisin.

Bangladesh and Thailand will sign a number of cooperation documents including a letter of intent on negotiations for a free trade agreement between the two countries.

Bangladesh and Thailand are likely to sign an agreement on visa exemption for official passport holders, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on energy cooperation while two more MoUs on tourism sector cooperation and duty related mutual cooperation to expand the relations.

