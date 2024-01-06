Succeeded in creating an environment conducive to voting: BMP commissioner

Barishal Metropolitan Police (BMP) Commissioner Zihadul Islam said that the polling stations are secure given the implementation of comprehensive security measures centring the election.

"We want to assure voters that the entire situation has been under our control, and we have succeeded in creating an environment conducive to polling," said the BMP commissioner after observing a joint drill involving the members from the Army, Police, BGB, Ansar, RAB, and other agencies.

"While several unwanted incidents were reported across the country, none occurred in Barishal metropolis," said the BMP commissioner.

He added, "There is no scope for the occurrence of unwanted incidents, considering the force and preparation we have."

With election materials dispatched to the majority of polling centers, Commissioner Zihadul expressed confidence in conducting a free and fair poll on 7 January.

He warned against any attempts to sabotage, asserting that strict and decisive actions would be taken against those engaging in sabotage activities.