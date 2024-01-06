Succeeded in creating an environment conducive to voting: BMP commissioner

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 January, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 08:55 pm

Related News

Succeeded in creating an environment conducive to voting: BMP commissioner

TBS Report
06 January, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 08:55 pm
Succeeded in creating an environment conducive to voting: BMP commissioner

Barishal Metropolitan Police (BMP) Commissioner Zihadul Islam said that the polling stations are secure given the implementation of comprehensive security measures centring the election.

"We want to assure voters that the entire situation has been under our control, and we have succeeded in creating an environment conducive to polling," said the BMP commissioner after observing a joint drill involving the members from the Army, Police, BGB, Ansar, RAB, and other agencies.

"While several unwanted incidents were reported across the country, none occurred in Barishal metropolis," said the BMP commissioner.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He added, "There is no scope for the occurrence of unwanted incidents, considering the force and preparation we have."

With election materials dispatched to the majority of polling centers, Commissioner Zihadul expressed confidence in conducting a free and fair poll on 7 January.

He warned against any attempts to sabotage, asserting that strict and decisive actions would be taken against those engaging in sabotage activities.

Top News

Barishal / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Nadim Sani: Where is the man who gave us 'Manik Bhai's Salam Nin'

3h | Features
Whether a city will be liveable or not depends on many things, investing in city planning being one of them. Photo: TBS

Dhaka: Paying high to live in an unliveable city

13h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Aroyee: Fineness from farm to plate - with finesse

8h | Food
In an era when fountain pens are forgotten, Mostofa clings to their legacy at his small store in the Baitul Mukarram Mosque Market in Dhaka. Photo: Junayet Rashel

'Master' Mohobbot Mostofa: A life dedicated to fountain pens 

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Four people died in Benapole Express train fire

Four people died in Benapole Express train fire

2h | Videos
How Marufa can win the ‘ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023’ award

How Marufa can win the ‘ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023’ award

3h | Videos
Fuel oil imports fell by 20.5%, but costs fell little

Fuel oil imports fell by 20.5%, but costs fell little

4h | Videos
Fans Call It Better Than Jawan, Pathan

Fans Call It Better Than Jawan, Pathan

50m | Videos