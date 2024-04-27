Submarine Cable-2 restoration not before last week of May

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 April, 2024, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2024, 11:52 pm

Logo of Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company. Photo: Collected
The restoration of the internet bandwidth connection through the SEA-ME-WE 5, the country's second submarine cable, would take until the last week of May, said Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company PLC (BSCCPLC).

The international consortium in charge of the submarine cable started repairing and maintenance initiatives, following an accidental cut in the cable on 19 April under the Indonesian Sea at the west of Singapore, informed BSCCPLC.

Meanwhile, the state owned submarine cable operator, accomplished its preparation to shift the 1,600 GBPS bandwidth to the country's first submarine cable through Cox's Bazar "SEA-ME-WE 4" and BSCCPLC customers may connect their circuits to the alternative source of bandwidth, according to a statement by the BSCCPLC.

After the second submarine cable disconnection, the international terrestrial cables (ITC) and the first submarine cable were helping continuation of internet services, said Nazmul Karim Bhuiyan, secretary general of the ISP Association of Bangladesh.

However, users were facing a lag and that emerged to be an even more serious problem when the ongoing heat wave forced educational institutions to halt in person class participation and to go online.

Bangladesh currently needs some 5,200 GBPS internet bandwidth and half of the demand is being catered by the ITC companies which import bandwidth from India.

For the remaining half of the demand, the country depends on the state-owned Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company.

The first submarine cable SEA-ME-WE 4, in Cox's Bazar, supplies around 850 GBPS bandwidth.

Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company (BSCCL) / Internet / Submarine Cable

