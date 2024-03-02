You may experience slow internet in Bangladesh today

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 March, 2024, 12:20 pm
Bangladeshi internet users may experience temporary internet slowdowns or network interruptions today (2 March) due to maintenance work at the country's first submarine cable, SEA-ME_WE 4, installed at Cox's Bazar. 

The disruption will likely occur for 12 hours from 7am to 7pm, said Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited (BSCCL) in a press statement issued last Wednesday (28 February).

Circuits connected through the SEA-ME-WE 4 cables will be partially or fully closed today, reads the statement.

However, it said that circuits connected through the country's second submarine cable, SEA-ME-WE 5, installed at Kuakata, will continue to operate as usual.

