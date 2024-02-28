Internet service disruption likely on 2 March due to maintenance work on submarine cable

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 February, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 05:05 pm

Photo: Collected
Users may experience temporary internet slowdowns or interruptions on 2 March due to maintenance work at the country's first submarine cable, SEA-ME-WE 4, installed at Cox's Bazar.

The disruption is likely to occur for 12 hours from 7am to 7pm on 2 March, according to a press statement from the Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited (BSCCL) issued today (28 February).

Circuits connected through the SEA-ME-WE 4 cables will be partially closed on the day. However, circuits connected through the country's second submarine cable, SEA-ME-WE 5, installed at Kuakata, will continue to operate as usual, it said.

