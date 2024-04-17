Internet disruption likely from 3am to 4am on Thursday
Users may experience temporary internet slowdowns or interruptions on 18 April due to maintenance work at the country's second submarine cable, SEA-ME-WE 5, installed at Kuakata.
The disruption is likely to occur for one hour from 3am to 4am on 18 April, according to a press statement from the Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited (BSCCL) issued today (17 April).
The country's first submarine cable, SEA-ME-WE 4, installed at Cox's Bazar, will continue to operate as usual, it said.