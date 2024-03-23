Palak asks BSCCL to ensure uninterrupted internet at affordable cost

State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak today instructed the state-owned Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company (BSCCL) to take all-out initiatives to ensure uninterrupted internet bandwidth supply in the country at an affordable cost to build Smart Bangladesh.

The state minister gave this instruction to the concerned officials while visiting the Submarine Cable Landing Station at Kuakata in Patuakhali district.

"In 2007, the cost of internet bandwidth per Mbps was Tk85,000. We have brought down the cost of internet to the minimum of Tk60 to make it affordable for the people," he said.

The state minister said that by rejecting the proposal of submarine cable connection in Bangladesh in 1992 for free, the then government kept Bangladesh behind in the information technology world.

In 2008, only 7.5 Gbps internet was used in the country and there were only seven lakh users, he said, adding that currently, 13.1 crore people are using internet in the country and 5,000 Gbps bandwidth is being used.



He mentioned that the third submarine cable connection for Bangladesh is another historic achievement of the country in the world of digital technology.

Palak also said the government is determined to provide network facilities to every region to ensure smart lifestyle of people.