SSC, equivalent results handed over to PM

BSS
12 May, 2024, 10:50 am
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 11:24 am
The results of this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations were handed over to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (12 May).

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury handed over the combined result statistics of the SSC and equivalent examinations to the premier at a ceremony at her official residence Gonobhaban in the capital.
 
The chairmen of 11 education boards - nine general, one madrasa and one technical - also handed over the result statistics of their respective boards to the premier.
 
The results will be published at the respective educational institutions and online simultaneously around 11am.

Students can get their results through SMS after the official announcement.

They can also get their results by visiting the website www.educationboardresults.gov.bd.

Around 20,24,192 students from 29,735 educational institutions appeared at the SSC and equivalent examinations at 3,700 centres.

Starting on 15 February, the exams concluded on 12 March.

