The police chief made the remarks while inaugurating a year-long training programme for all the force members

Strict action against cops involved in crimes: IGP

The authorities of police are taking strict actions against the cops who were found involved in any criminal offences or violation of disciplines, said Inspector General of Police, Benazir Ahmed on Sunday.

The police chief made the remarks while inaugurating a year-long training programme for all the force members at the police headquarters.

Over 2.18 lakh force members including constable, additional inspector generals will have to participate the training programme.

Recently, some incidents of offences including extortion, abduction, bribery committed by the cops came to light triggering embarrassment to the force.

Asked about whether there was any lapse in supervision from the authorities, the police chief said police could keep the issue limited inside the departmental actions, but to ensure accountability, actions are being taken and information are being shared in public.

The police chief, however, escaped a question regarding his involvement with Dhaka Boat club which came into focus after Dhallywood actor Pori Moni filed a case over attempted rape by a club member.

Talking about the establishment of Dhaka Boat Club on the bank of the Turag River, Benazir said that as the matter was discussed in the parliament and he should not comment regarding this.

Earlier on Friday, in the parliament, BNP lawmaker Harunur Rashid asked the home minister how Dhaka Boat Club Limited was set up, and whether the IGP took permission from the authorities to lead the club.

Commenting over arrest of a police inspector in India, Benazir, said "It is clear that the inspector Sohel Rana did not use the regular route for his travel." Actions are being taken for his extradition, he added.

