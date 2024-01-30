Take measures to prevent price hike: IGP to top police personnel

Noting that a syndicate-led gang aims to raise prices of goods, Inspector General of Bangladesh Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun directed senior police officers to take measures to prevent price hikes.

The IGP gave the directive during the monthly crime review meeting held on Tuesday morning (30 January) at the Police Headquarters .

In addition to emphasising the importance of regular monitoring for the speedy resolution of significant cases, the IGP expressed satisfaction with the increased rate of punishment in such cases.

Commending the police's performance during the 12th national election, the IGP said the force is now well-prepared to face any challenge.

He said, "As a result, people's confidence, trust, and expectations towards the police have significantly deepened."

The inspector general urged the police force for continued efforts to maintain professionalism and confidence of the people.