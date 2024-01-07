Intensive security measures taken to hold peaceful polls: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun has said stringent security measures have been taken to hold the 12th Jatiya Sangsad elections in a free, fair and peaceful manner.

"Law enforcers are on duty at the polling centers", said the IGP after visiting Siddeshwari Girls College center on Saturday night.

Along with members of the law enforcing agencies, personnel of Armed Forces, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have been deployed across the country.

"We along with the magistrates and administration would do our duty under the Election Commission (EC)", the police boss said.

"We are very much optimistic that the polls will be held peacefully as entire manpower including mobile team, reserve forces, quick response team, dog squads and RAB helicopters have been kept ready for performing polls duty", he added.