Hope to 'gift' festive election atmosphere to voters: IGP

Voters can go to the polling centre and cast votes without any fear as the police will provide security, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun said yesterday.

"We hope to be able to gift voters a beautiful election in a festive atmosphere," he told reporters last night (6 January) after visiting the Siddheswari Girls College polling station at the capital's Bailey Road.

The IGP said legal action will be taken if anyone sabotages the elections, while announcing a Tk20,000-Tk1 lakh reward for any intel over such attempts.

"Depending on the importance of the intel, the reward can be up to Tk2-3 lakh. The identity of the informant, however, will remain confidential and necessary action will be taken against the saboteur," he added.

Regarding the Benapole Express fire incident, he said, "We have arrested some accused and are interrogating them. It's still an ongoing investigation."