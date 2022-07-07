Southerners prefer Padma Bridge for their Eid journey

Thanks to the recently opened Padma Bridge, the Eid journey for the holidaymakers of the country's southern region has become a lot easier.

Until the opening of Padma Bridge, airways and waterways were the travelling options. People who needed to reach their destinations quicker would take air flights while the waterway routes were the most popular for the majority of southerners.

Since the Padma Bridge was added to the route choice, people rushed to get bus tickets ahead of the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, resulting in the tickets getting sold out faster than any other time. Meanwhile, those who own cars also planned to use the Padma Bridge route to their destinations as it would save a lot of time.

Barisal businessman Mizanur Rahman, the chairman of Fortune Group, said they would either travel by air or launch until now.

"The land route through the Padma Bridge takes only 3-4 hours to reach Barisal. So, this time I'm planning to travel in our personal car," he said.

Another businessman Md Amir is also planning the same for his Eid journey.

"Our last working day at the office finished in the afternoon and this time we will not have to wait until night for the launch. We will also be saved from the trouble of getting bus tickets and we will be able to start early," he said.

Habibur Rahman, a private service holder, "Every year, travelling with the family was very stressful, getting the tickets in particular. This time that will not be necessary. Buses will go from Jatrabari every hour. We will just hop on to one."

There are also many passengers who want to go through the land route just to see the Padma Bridge.

Bhola-bound passengers still prefer launch

People from Bhola, however, still prefer the water routes over the land routes. Besides, travelling to the district is less time-consuming, they said.

Ariful Islam, who lives in Char Fasson, Bhola, said, "Launch travel is most comfortable for us. There are also Bhola-bound launches that start in the daytime. Besides, it is cost effective."

He added that the Bhola people launch is still the best travelling option.