Sohel Rana's condition deteriorates

Bangladesh

UNB
02 January, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 09:52 am

Sohel Rana’s condition deteriorates

"We did not receive any good news regarding my father’s condition today," the actor's son, Mashroor Parvez said

UNB
02 January, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 09:52 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Eminent silver screen actor, producer and director Sohel Rana has been receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Evercare hospital in the capital for the last few days, and his situation has not improved, according to his son Mashroor Parvez.

Talking to UNB, Parvez said his father's condition had deteriorated further.

"We did not receive any good news regarding my father's condition today," he told UNB. "Due to Covid, his physical condition is getting worse. An injection was required at the last minute, which was found after a long period. Doctors are yet to give any positive news, but without that injection, anything could have happened."

Asking for prayers for his father, Mashroor added, "People love my father, and as a result of that, a lot of issues regarding his treatment have become much easier than usual. I seek blessings and prayers from everyone for my father so that he could recover quickly and return to our family."

Sohel Rana was admitted to a hospital in Rampura after suffering from Covid-19. When his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to the ICU of Evercare Hospital, Baridhara in the capital.

Debuting as a producer in 1972 with the film 'Ora Egaro Jon' by Chashi Nazrul Islam, Rana's acting acreer started with his 1974 spy-thriller film 'Masud Rana,' based on the popular series by Qazi Anwar Hossain.

He won Bangladesh National Film Award for Best Actor for his role in the film 'Ojante' (1996), the Best Supporting Actor award for 'Sahoshi Manush Chai' (2003) and the Bangladesh National Film Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2019.

Sohel Rana

