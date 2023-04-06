Rana Plaza owner gets bail

The High Court has granted bail to Rana Plaza owner Sohel Rana in a murder case filed in connection with the death of 1,135 garment workers after the building collapse nearly a decade ago.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Akram Hossain Chowdhury and Justice Shahed Nuruddin gave the verdict on Thursday upholding a previous rule in favour of Sohel Rana's bail.

Confirming the news to TBS, Sohel Rana's lawyer Kamrul Islam said, "He (Sohel Rana) is on bail in all other cases. Now if the state does not go to the Appellate Division Chamber Court and take a stay order on today's bail order, there is no obstacle to his release."

However, Deputy Attorney General Mohiuddin Dewan, who stood for state, said the state will challenge the bail order in the chamber court.

Asked about the current status of the case, the deputy attorney general said, "The case is currently in the deposition stage. There are more than 500 witnesses in the case, 35 of whom have given their testimony."

On 24 April 2013, one of the world's worst industrial accidents occurred when the eight-story Rana Plaza adjacent to the Savar bus stand collapsed killing 1,135 and injuring thousands more.

Following the incident, Savar police station Sub-Inspector Wali Ashraf filed a case of 'death in negligence' agaisnt 21 people including Sohel Rana.

However, after the investigation, the responsible officer accused 41 people in the charge sheet and submitted it on 1 June 2015 under 12 sections of the Penal Code.

The case is now at the hearing stage in the District and Sessions Judge Court of Dhaka.

On 12 November 2020, Sohel Rana's bail application was rejected in the lower court in this case. Then he applied for bail in the High Court.

On 1 March 2021, the High Court issued a ruling on his bail.