Rana Plaza owner's bail stayed till 10 July

Bangladesh

BSS
08 May, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 05:08 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) today stayed the High Court verdict that granted bail to Sohel Rana, owner of Rana Plaza which collapsed for faulty structure killing more than one thousand lives, till 10 July. 

At the same time, the apex court fixed 10 July for the hearing of the leave to appeal brought by the state party against the bail.

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique came up with the order after holding a short hearing on the bail. 

Earlier, Rana secured bail from the High Court on 6 April.

On 24 April 2013, at least 1,136 people were killed and 2,500 were injured when the 10-storied building (Rana Plaza) in Savar collapsed. 

On 29 April the same year, Sohel Rana was arrested from Benapole in Jashore while fleeing to India.

A case was filed against him for violating building construction rules which caused death and injury of more than two thousand people.

Rana Plaza / Sohel Rana

