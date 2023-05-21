HC asks for whereabouts of E-orange's Sohel Rana

TBS Report
21 May, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2023, 10:20 pm

HC asks for whereabouts of E-orange's Sohel Rana

Home ministry has been asked to inform the matter within the next two weeks

TBS Report
21 May, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2023, 10:20 pm
HC asks for whereabouts of E-orange&#039;s Sohel Rana

The High Court on Sunday sought to know the current whereabouts of suspended police officer Sohel Rana, who was an associate of the controversial e-commerce company E-orange.

A High Court bench of  Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order. Deputy Attorney General Saifuddin Khaled heard on behalf of the state in the court. Barrister Abdul Qayyum Liton appeared for the writ petition.

At the same time, the court wanted to know what steps the government had taken to bring Sohel Rana back. 

The home ministry has been asked to inform the matter within the next two weeks.

On 29 January, the High Court directed to take steps to bring back the dismissed police officer Sohel Rana of E-orange. After this order, the state informed that Sohel Rana was detained in an Indian prison. He is on the run after getting bail.

On behalf of 547 customers who were defrauded by buying products worth Tk77 crore from E-orange, six customers, Md Afzal Hossain, Md Arafat Ali, Md Tariqul Alam, Sakibul Islam, Rana Khan and Md Habibullah Zahid filed a writ in the High Court in March last year.

The writ sought a ruling with instructions to form a committee comprised of officials from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) to investigate the E-orange owner Sonia Mehzabeen, her brother Sohel Rana along with people and institutions that are involved with the company and their personal assets.

After the preliminary hearing of the writ, the High Court ordered an investigation into the allegations of cheating customers, embezzlement and money laundering against E-orange.

ACC, BFIU and the CID had been asked to submit the report within four months.

E-orange / Sohel Rana / High Court

