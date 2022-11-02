E-orange owner Sonia, her ex-cop brother embezzled crores: BFIU

Former Banani police station inspector Sheikh Sohel Rana and his sister, Sonia Mehzabin, owner of e-commerce platform E-orange, together embezzled crores of taka from customers, says Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU).

The financial watchdog was tasked to investigate the allegations of embezzling customers' money against E-orange and submit a report to the High Court (HC) back in April.

BFIU submitted its findings to the HC bench of Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat on Wednesday.

Bank transactions of some Tk2,221 crore were made via total 13 banks, between January 2019 and September 2021, under E-orange and its affiliated organisations – Red Orange International and Orange Bangladesh Limited.

E-orange owner Sonia Mehzabin and her husband along with her brother – an ex-police official – entered into an e-commerce business under the banner of 'E-orange' and gradually swindled crores of taka from customers by tricking them into paying in advance for products on huge discounts, reads the BFIU report.

However, the financial watchdog could not confirm whether the ordered products were delivered to their respective customers or not.

Sonia, her brother Sohel Rana, her husband Masukur Rahman, and uncle Zayedul withdrew more than Tk30 crore of customers' money in their names from the concerned banks.

The report further stated that withdrawing customers' money before delivering their product amounts to fraudulence.

According to a case document filed by Criminal Investigation Department (CID), last year, Sonia Rana, her husband Masukur and Sohel's reported wife Naznin Nahar Bithi, another owner of the company, all have allegedly gobbled up around Tk1,100 crore in advance money without delivering products purchased to customers.