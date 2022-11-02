E-orange owner Sonia, her ex-cop brother embezzled crores: BFIU

Crime

TBS Report
02 November, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 01:40 pm

Related News

E-orange owner Sonia, her ex-cop brother embezzled crores: BFIU

TBS Report
02 November, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 01:40 pm
E-orange owner Sonia, her ex-cop brother embezzled crores: BFIU

Former Banani police station inspector Sheikh Sohel Rana and his sister, Sonia Mehzabin, owner of e-commerce platform E-orange, together embezzled crores of taka from customers, says Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU).

The financial watchdog was tasked to investigate the allegations of embezzling customers' money against E-orange and submit a report to the High Court (HC) back in April.

BFIU submitted its findings to the HC bench of Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat on Wednesday.

Bank transactions of some Tk2,221 crore were made via total 13 banks, between January 2019 and September 2021, under E-orange and its affiliated organisations – Red Orange International and Orange Bangladesh Limited.

E-orange owner Sonia Mehzabin and her husband along with her brother – an ex-police official – entered into an e-commerce business under the banner of 'E-orange' and gradually swindled crores of taka from customers by tricking them into paying in advance for products on huge discounts, reads the BFIU report. 

However, the financial watchdog could not confirm whether the ordered products were delivered to their respective customers or not.

Sonia, her brother Sohel Rana, her husband Masukur Rahman, and uncle Zayedul withdrew more than Tk30 crore of customers' money in their names from the concerned banks.

The report further stated that withdrawing customers' money before delivering their product amounts to fraudulence.

According to a case document filed by Criminal Investigation Department (CID), last year, Sonia Rana, her husband Masukur and Sohel's reported wife Naznin Nahar Bithi, another owner of the company, all have allegedly gobbled up around Tk1,100 crore in advance money without delivering products purchased to customers.

Bangladesh / Top News

E-orange / Sohel Rana

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nirmol Saha’s three sons- Porimol, Uttom and Utpol Saha- are now continuing with their father’s sweet making business. Photo: Rakibul Islam

Vadu Saha: The 60-year-old sweet maker deeply intertwined with the history of Rajbari

5h | Panorama
Graphics: TBS

The missing 'political will' to rein in money laundering

7h | Panorama
More than 150 people were crushed in a Halloween crowd surge in Seoul on 29 October, Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg

Halloween tragedy is a test for a deeply unpopular leader

2h | Panorama
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde has warned investors of a “higher likelihood of a recession” and signaled a less hawkish approach is in the works. Photo: Reuters

Whatever you do, do not mention the interest rate pivot

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Excitement of Bangladesh-India match spreads in Adelaide

Excitement of Bangladesh-India match spreads in Adelaide

1h | Videos
T20 World Cup 2022: Key factors in Bangladesh-India match

T20 World Cup 2022: Key factors in Bangladesh-India match

6h | Videos
This Pakistani movie is making records one after the other

This Pakistani movie is making records one after the other

6h | Videos
Russia suspends Ukraine grain export deal

Russia suspends Ukraine grain export deal

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

4
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

5
Photo: Reuters
Banking

IMF pushes for declaring defaulters in 90-day past-due

6
Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names
Bangladesh

Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names