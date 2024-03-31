Siblings dead, parents wounded in bus-microbus collision in Mymensingh

UNB
31 March, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 01:25 pm

UNB
Illustration: Mehedi Hasan Marof/TBS
A teenager and her toddler brother were dead and their parents were injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a microbus on Mymensingh-Sherpur Highway in Mymensingh's Tarakanda upazila on Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as Mashura Nokasddes Tanas, 16, and her brother Anas Ahnaf, 3 -- children of Mokaddes Rahman Torab and Monira Begum of Char Shimulchra village under Sreebardi upazila of nearby Sherpur.

The injured, including the microbus driver, are undergoing treatment at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH).

Tarakanda Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Wazedul Islam said the accident happened in the early morning when the Dhaka-bound bus collided with the microbus, carrying the siblings and their parents, coming from the opposite direction in front of a refuelling station in Dakshin Bazar area, leaving the siblings dead on the spot and three others injured.

The bodies were sent to the MMCH morgue for autopsy, he said, adding that all the victims were going to Dhaka from their village home in Sherpur.

Mymensing road accident / Mymensingh / road accident

