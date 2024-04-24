Man, niece killed as train hits auto-rickshaw in Mymensingh

A 60-year-old man and his 40-year-old niece were killed when a train hit an auto-rickshaw while crossing Natun Bazar level crossing in Mymensingh district town on Tuesday night.

The deceased were identified as Abdur Rahman of Barrora village and Shefali Akter, wife of Rafiqul Islam of the village.

The accident occurred near Vidyamoyee School around 10:15 pm when the Dewanganj-bound intercity Brahmaputra Express train hit an auto-rickshaw carrying the two, while passing the level crossing, leaving them dead on the spot, said Jahangir Alam, officer-in-charge of Government Railway Police (GRP).

Habib, younger brother of Abdur Rahman, said his brother and Shefali went to the district town market to shop on the occasion of the wedding ceremony of Khoka, Abdur Rahman's nephew.

They met a tragic death while returning to their home by an auto-rickshaw.

On information, police recovered the bodies and sent them to the local hospital morgue for autopsy.

Train communication on the Mymensingh-Jamalpur route remained suspended for two hours following the accident.