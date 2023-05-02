Senior journalist Quamrul Islam Chowdhury passes away

Senior journalist Quamrul Islam Chowdhury passes away

Senior journalist and former news editor of national news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Quamrul Islam Chowdhury died of liver ailments at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Hospital this evening (2 May).

He was 63.

"He breathed his last at 8.30 tonight," a family member said.

Chowdhury is survived by wife, a son and a daughter.

A former general secretary of Jatiya Press Club earned his repute as a financial journalist as he made his debut in the Daily Sangbad while later he emerged as one of the country's leading environmental journalists.

He served as the general secretary and president of Forum of Environmental Journalists (FEJB) and represented Bangladesh in several international conferences on environment and climate change at home and abroad.

The family sources said he will be buried at his Alichapara family graveyard under Sonaimuri upazila in Noakhali district tomorrow.

Chowdhury retired from Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) in December 2022.

In a message of condolence, chairman of the board of directors of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) and former Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka University (DU) Professor Dr AAMS Arefin Siddique expressed deep shock at the death of Quamrul Islam Chowdhury.

 He said the contribution of Quamrul Islam Chowdhury to climate and disaster management as a journalist will remain as a glare example at home and aboard.

He also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

In separate condolence message, Managing Director and Chief Editor of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Abul Kalam Azad today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of senior journalist Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, former news editor of the news agency.

He prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

All journalists and employees of the BSS also condoled the death of Chowdhury.

In another condolence message, Prime Minister's Press Secretary and former Managing Director and Chief Editor of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Ihsanul Karim expressed deep shock at the death of Quamrul Islam Chowdhury.

He also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

