Probe report in militant snatching case on 10 June

A Dhaka court today fixed 10 June for submitting the report in a case filed against the miscreants who attacked police to snatch away two death-row convicts from the court premises in the capital in 2022.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rashedul Alam fixed the date as the case investigation officer failed to submit the report today.

On 20 November 2022, four miscreants riding on two motorcycles snatched Abu Siddik and Moinul Hasan, capital punishment awardees in publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan's murder case, from police custody after spraying some chemicals on their eyes.

On 10 February 2021, eight people, including suspended army Major Syed Ziaul Haque Zia, were sentenced to death and fined Tk50,000 each for killing publisher Dipan.

Dipan, 43, a publisher of Jagriti Prokashani, was hacked to death at his office in the city's Shahbagh area on 31 October 2015.

Later, his wife filed a murder case with the Shahbagh police station in this regard.