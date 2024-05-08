City speed limits to be 30kmph for bikes, trucks, 40kmph for other vehicles

The speed limit for bikes and trucks inside city corporations, municipalities, and district towns is 30 kilometres per hour (kmph), Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) said in a notification today.

A new act, "Motor Vehicle Speed Limit Guideline-2024," issued through the notification, said the speed limit for other types of vehicles plying inside cities would be 40kmph.

On expressways, the speed limit is set at 80kmph per hour for cars, buses, minibuses, SUVs and other light vehicles, while it is 60kmph for bikes and 50kmph for trucks.

Violating the speed limit would cause actions to be taken under the Road Transport Act 2018, which is up to three months of imprisonment or a Tk10,000 fine or both.