Rohingya crisis in focus: Foreign minister on Donald Lu's upcoming visit

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 May, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 04:27 pm

Related News

Rohingya crisis in focus: Foreign minister on Donald Lu's upcoming visit

Relations with the US remain 'excellent,' and the two countries are working closely to further improve the ties, the minister said

TBS Report
08 May, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 04:27 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu's upcoming visit will have a focus on the Rohingya crisis, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today (8 May).

"Look, Donald Lu is coming mainly to discuss the Rohingya crisis," he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs while responding to a question.

Other issues will certainly come up for discussion, Hasan said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The foreign minister, however, did not share the date of Lu's arrival in Dhaka.

The foreign minister said relations with the US remain "excellent," and the two countries are working closely to further improve the ties.

"In the future, we will continue to work closely, and the relations will be deepened," he added.

A diplomatic source last week indicated that Lu might be in Dhaka on 14 May on a two-day visit, which is seen as an opportunity to discuss ways for future cooperation.

The US Assistant Secretary is likely to discuss bilateral issues with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen apart from his courtesy meetings with Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud and PM's Adviser Salman F Rahman, the source told UNB.

The foreign minister said the relations between Bangladesh and the US will be further strengthened through the visit.

After the 7 January national election, the US in a statement on 8 January said, "Looking ahead, the United States remains committed to partnering with Bangladesh to advance our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, to supporting human rights and civil society in Bangladesh, and to deepening our people-to-people and economic ties."

In February this year, Eileen Laubacher, Special Assistant to the US President and Senior Director for South Asia, US National Security Council (NSC); Michael Schiffer, USAID Assistant Administrator, Bureau for Asia; and Afreen Akhter, US Department of State Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, were on a three-day visit to Bangladesh.

"There is willingness from both sides. Together, we want to create a new chapter in our relations," Hasan Mahmud told reporters after his meeting with the US delegation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at that time.

"It's a pleasure for us to talk about our shared priorities and ways for us to cooperate together in the future," Eileen Laubacher told reporters in her very brief remarks.

Top News

Bangladesh / Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud / Rohingya Crisis / Donald Lu

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

5h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

6h | Pursuit
Since 2019, BANCAT has positively impacted hundreds of patients through numerous initiatives, driven by its core mission of providing care, instilling hope, and fostering strength. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BANCAT: One man’s mission to change cancer care in Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Helpless retired Japanese and South Korean people

Helpless retired Japanese and South Korean people

34m | Videos
United States gave reasons for blocking the shipment of arms

United States gave reasons for blocking the shipment of arms

1h | Videos
Altadighi’s fate: How a conservation project wreaks havoc on a national park

Altadighi’s fate: How a conservation project wreaks havoc on a national park

3h | Videos
The future of whales is under threat

The future of whales is under threat

5h | Videos