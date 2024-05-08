Rohingya crisis in focus: Foreign minister on Donald Lu's upcoming visit

US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu's upcoming visit will have a focus on the Rohingya crisis, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today (8 May).

"Look, Donald Lu is coming mainly to discuss the Rohingya crisis," he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs while responding to a question.

Other issues will certainly come up for discussion, Hasan said.

The foreign minister, however, did not share the date of Lu's arrival in Dhaka.

The foreign minister said relations with the US remain "excellent," and the two countries are working closely to further improve the ties.

"In the future, we will continue to work closely, and the relations will be deepened," he added.

A diplomatic source last week indicated that Lu might be in Dhaka on 14 May on a two-day visit, which is seen as an opportunity to discuss ways for future cooperation.

The US Assistant Secretary is likely to discuss bilateral issues with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen apart from his courtesy meetings with Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud and PM's Adviser Salman F Rahman, the source told UNB.

The foreign minister said the relations between Bangladesh and the US will be further strengthened through the visit.

After the 7 January national election, the US in a statement on 8 January said, "Looking ahead, the United States remains committed to partnering with Bangladesh to advance our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, to supporting human rights and civil society in Bangladesh, and to deepening our people-to-people and economic ties."

In February this year, Eileen Laubacher, Special Assistant to the US President and Senior Director for South Asia, US National Security Council (NSC); Michael Schiffer, USAID Assistant Administrator, Bureau for Asia; and Afreen Akhter, US Department of State Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, were on a three-day visit to Bangladesh.

"There is willingness from both sides. Together, we want to create a new chapter in our relations," Hasan Mahmud told reporters after his meeting with the US delegation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at that time.

"It's a pleasure for us to talk about our shared priorities and ways for us to cooperate together in the future," Eileen Laubacher told reporters in her very brief remarks.