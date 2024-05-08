Moon sighting committee meets Thursday

Moon sighting committee meets Thursday

People have been requested to inform the concerned district administrator or the upazila nirbahi officers (UNO) over telephone or fax if the moon of the holy Zilqad month is seen anywhere in the country's sky

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee will be held on Thursday (9 May) to review the information on the appearance of the new moon of the holy month of Zilqad of 1,445 Hijri, the 11th month of the Islamic calendar.

The meeting, scheduled to be held at 6:45pm in the Islamic Foundation's conference room in Baitul Mukarram Mosque, will be chaired by Religious Affairs Minister and National Moon Sighting Committee President M Faridul Huq Khan, reads a press release.

People have been requested to inform the concerned district administrator or the upazila nirbahi officers (UNO) over telephone or fax if the moon of the holy Zilqad month is seen anywhere in the country's sky.

The telephone numbers are 02-223381725, 02-41050912, 02-41050916 and 02-41050917.

The fax numbers are 02-223383397 and 02-9555951.

