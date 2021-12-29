Scores still missing as 2 more bodies of launch fire victims found

Two more bodies were recovered Wednesday from the Sughandha and Bishkhali rivers of Rajapur and Jhalakathi sadar five days after MV Abhijan-10 caught fire, bringing the total death toll to 45.

The body of a woman, aged 30-35, was found floating in the Sugandha River Wednesday morning, Shafiqul Islam, station officer of Jhalakati Fire Service and Civil Defence, told The Business Standard.

Both the bodies were sent to Jhalakathi Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, said Khalilur Rahman, the officer-in-charge of Jhalakathi sadar police station.

Another body was identified as Abdul Haque Mia, 35, son of late Fajlul Haque Mia of Haimara village under Raipur in Narsingdi, confirmed the sub-inspector Achinto of Rajapur police station.

The body of a child recovered Tuesday was identified as Mahim, 13, son of Masud Rana of Pilcasta under Chandpur Sadar.

Some 66 passengers still remained missing till Wednesday. Among them 32 are from Jhalakathi while 34 are from Barguna, according to the information of Jhalakathi police and Barguna district administration.

The relatives were searching the missing persons in the rivers and surrounding areas while the rescue operation was underway. It would continue for a few more days, said the OC.

An investigation team of the BIWTA led by Arafat Hossain, the engineer of ship surveyor and examiner of the department of shipping, visited the launch on Wednesday to find the cause of fire but they didn't mention anything during the briefing with media.

"We visited the launch and its engine rooms. The engine room is not the only cause of fire. It may have originated from other sources," said Arafat, also a vessel surveyor.

On 24 December, at around 3am, a massive fire broke out in the engine room of MV Abhijan-10 in the middle of River Sugandha off the coast of Jhalakathi Sadar upazila.

The incident left at least 45 people dead and scores injured.