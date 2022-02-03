Abhijan-10 launch fire: Two govt officials transferred for negligence of duty

Two government officials have been transferred for negligence of duty in the deadly MV Abhijan-10 launch fire incident.

Joynul Abedin, traffic officer and joint director of Dhaka River Port, was transferred and attached to the head office, and Traffic Inspector Dinesh Kumar Saha was transferred to Patuakhali from Sadarghat.

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) issued the transfer orders on Thursday following a shipping ministry report.

Earlier, the Ministry of Shipping directed authorities concerned to take action against officials negligent in their duties during the launch fire.

A shipping ministry seven-member probe panel submitted a report on 3 January holding the launch's owner, master, and engine drivers responsible for the tragic fire that left at least 49 dead and over 150 injured last year.

