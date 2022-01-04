BIWTA forms 5 committees for launch inspection 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
04 January, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 09:35 pm

Related News

BIWTA forms 5 committees for launch inspection 

The committees will periodically visit Sadarghat Launch Terminal two days a week

TBS Report 
04 January, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 09:35 pm
BIWTA forms 5 committees for launch inspection 

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has formed five committees to inspect and monitor all passenger launches to avoid fire accidents.

The inspection committees have been formed under the leadership of the director and chief engineers of the BIWTA, according to a departmental order issued on Tuesday, asking the committees to inspect the launches for identifying faults and make recommendations to rectify them so that fire accidents like MV Abhijan-10 can be avoided. 

The committees will periodically visit Sadarghat Launch Terminal two days a week. One magistrate will also be with the committee during the launch inspection.

From 6am to 12:30am, the committees will monitor the general and technical conditions of launches leaving Sadarghat and if they find any vessel breaching passenger safety they will cancel its journey.

Besides, in case of irregularities and negligence, the executive magistrate will conduct a mobile court and take legal actions accordingly.

The worst launch fire in memory occurred in the early hours of 24 December off Jhalakathi town as Abhijan-10, packed with more than 800 passengers, was on the way to Barguna from Dhaka.

More than 40 people died in the incident while over 70 people suffered injuries and many are still missing.

Top News

MV Abhijan-10 / Launch fire / Fire accident / Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Adding a mirror on the wall acts as a window, giving a more specious feel while bouncing light around the room. Photo: Courtesy

A minimalist life in a big city: Creating more from less

10h | Habitat
Due to overpopulation and unplanned urbanisation, Dhaka is already an unlivable city. Photo credit: Mumit M

The DAP and its legacy of never-ending changes

11h | Panorama
People who continue to travel to Chhera Dwip seem hardly aware of the ecological damage their visit would cause to the ailing island. Photo: Kamrun Naher Chandni

Why govt plans to save St Martins is falling by the wayside

12h | Panorama
Andy Jassy, Amazon’s new CEO, plans to take “the Chop” meetings where employees must come prepared, avoid ‘blue sky thinking’ and not drain money. Photo: Bloomberg

New Amazon CEO’s scary meetings make Sense

1d | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan launches plastic road project

Pakistan launches plastic road project

6h | Videos
Emma in Tom's love

Emma in Tom's love

6h | Videos
NASA's Spirit Rover Lands on the Mars

NASA's Spirit Rover Lands on the Mars

6h | Videos
Hegra: A carved phenomenon envisioning the past

Hegra: A carved phenomenon envisioning the past

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership