Exemplary punishment demanded for officials responsible for MV Abhijan-10 fire

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 January, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 10:03 pm

Related News

Exemplary punishment demanded for officials responsible for MV Abhijan-10 fire

The National Committee to Protect Shipping, Roads & Railways issued a joint statement in this regard

TBS Report
08 January, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 10:03 pm
Exemplary punishment demanded for officials responsible for MV Abhijan-10 fire

Ten organisations to protect environment, civil rights, shipping and roads demanded exemplary punishment for people responsible for the Abhijan-10 launch fire that killed at least 47 people.

The National Committee to Protect Shipping, Roads & Railways (NCPSRR) issued a joint statement in this regard on Saturday.

The leaders of the organisations expressed their resentment and frustration for not taking action against the four responsible government officials despite being accused in the probe report for the devastating accident on the Sugandha River in Jhalakathi.

On 4 January, the probe committee of the shipping ministry found officials of Department of Shipping and Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority, Abhijan-10 launch owners and staff responsible for the launch fire.

After releasing the probe report, the State minister for shipping warned action will be taken against the owners and others who are responsible.

After a huge outcry in home and abroad following the fire and huge casualties in the MV Obhijan-10 launch, the Department of Shipping filed a case in the naval court against the owner, master and drivers of the launch. But no action was taken against the accused government officials, the statement said.

Even after the probe report was submitted, no action was taken against the government officials, it added.

The organisations are National Committee to Protect Shipping, Roads and Railways, Green Club of Bangladesh, Bangladesh Water Transport Workers League, Bangladesh Water Transport Workers and Employees Union, Bangladesh Road Transport Workers League, Safe Waterways Implementation Movement, Sundarbans and Coastal Protection Movement, Media Forum for Human Rights and Environment Development, Jatri Odhikar Songrokhon Parishad and Old Dhaka Poribesh Unnayan Forum.

Top News

MV Abhijan-10 / Launch fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

HJC helmets officially launched in Bangladesh

HJC helmets officially launched in Bangladesh

8h | Wheels
Two male Red-crested Pochards. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Red-crested pochards of Tanguar Haor: Could they go down the way other pochards went?

13h | Panorama
In preparation for competitions, these birds are fed pigeon meat, cashew nuts, almonds, raisins and boiled eggs for extra strength and energy. Photo: Azizul Shonchay/TBS

The ‘fighter’ roosters of Sarail

13h | Panorama
2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

13h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

6h | Videos
Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

9h | Videos
Health benefits of Mango

Health benefits of Mango

9h | Videos
Professional Fishmonger

Professional Fishmonger

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

4
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

5
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

6
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka