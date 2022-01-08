Exemplary punishment demanded for officials responsible for MV Abhijan-10 fire

Ten organisations to protect environment, civil rights, shipping and roads demanded exemplary punishment for people responsible for the Abhijan-10 launch fire that killed at least 47 people.

The National Committee to Protect Shipping, Roads & Railways (NCPSRR) issued a joint statement in this regard on Saturday.

The leaders of the organisations expressed their resentment and frustration for not taking action against the four responsible government officials despite being accused in the probe report for the devastating accident on the Sugandha River in Jhalakathi.

On 4 January, the probe committee of the shipping ministry found officials of Department of Shipping and Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority, Abhijan-10 launch owners and staff responsible for the launch fire.

After releasing the probe report, the State minister for shipping warned action will be taken against the owners and others who are responsible.

After a huge outcry in home and abroad following the fire and huge casualties in the MV Obhijan-10 launch, the Department of Shipping filed a case in the naval court against the owner, master and drivers of the launch. But no action was taken against the accused government officials, the statement said.

Even after the probe report was submitted, no action was taken against the government officials, it added.

The organisations are National Committee to Protect Shipping, Roads and Railways, Green Club of Bangladesh, Bangladesh Water Transport Workers League, Bangladesh Water Transport Workers and Employees Union, Bangladesh Road Transport Workers League, Safe Waterways Implementation Movement, Sundarbans and Coastal Protection Movement, Media Forum for Human Rights and Environment Development, Jatri Odhikar Songrokhon Parishad and Old Dhaka Poribesh Unnayan Forum.