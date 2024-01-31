Russian ambassador dismisses claims made by BNP's Gayeshwar

UNB
31 January, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2024, 02:57 pm

Russian ambassador dismisses claims made by BNP's Gayeshwar

File photo of Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiy. During his tenure as the Russian ambassador to Afghanistan he speaks during a news conference at the Russian embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 25, 2016. Photo: REUTERS
Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytsky has categorically dismissed the allegations made by BNP, affirming today (31 January) that the government under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was democratically elected by the citizens of Bangladesh.

This statement came in response to a journalist's inquiry about the BNP Standing Committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy's claim. Gayeshwar controversially stated that the current government was not chosen by the Bangladeshi people but was instead "installed by foreign powers," specifically naming India, China, and Russia.

The Russian ambassador emphasised that a significant 41% of the electorate participated in the last national election. He further asserted that Russia maintains a policy of non-interference in the internal affairs of other nations.

The ambassador's remarks followed his meeting with Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud, where they discussed various bilateral issues of mutual interest.

On Sunday, the foreign minister said the current government is a "people's government elected by their votes."

"It is a government elected by the people of Bangladesh," he said when a reporter drew his attention to BNP's remarks regarding the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The foreign minister also highlighted Bangladesh's foreign policy ethos of "friendship to all, malice towards none," underscoring the nation's strong diplomatic ties globally, excluding Israel. "We maintain excellent relationships with major world powers including India, China, Russia, the US, UK, and the European Union, and enjoy good relations with all countries," he added, further reinforcing the government's international standing.

