Rohingya youth confesses to killing 4 Ukhiya camp leaders on video message

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 September, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2022, 04:43 pm

Related News

Rohingya youth confesses to killing 4 Ukhiya camp leaders on video message

In the video, Md Hasim, 21, described how the four leaders were killed

TBS Report
28 September, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2022, 04:43 pm
Photo: Screengrab
Photo: Screengrab

A Rohingya youth has been seen confessing to killing four Ukhiya camp leaders (locally called Majhi) in a video circulating on Facebook.

In the video, Md Hasim, 21, described how the four leaders were killed.

He added that 25 youths like him were armed by some people in the camp who wanted to establish  Islamic Mahaz.

The youths would be promised huge amounts of money and arms and then sent to killing missions, Hasim said.

He mentioned the names of the spokespersons of the Rohingya terrorist group Islami Mahaz. They are - Shahab Uddin, Rahmat Ullah, Majhi Bhuiyan, Maulvi Rafiq, Quader, Khairul. He also added that those people used to lead the organisation.

The Rohingya youth also said that they had a bigger mission ahead of them. However, he realised his mistakes and so want to leave that world and come back to normal life.

Farooq Ahmed, the additional superintendent of police (ASP) of the Armed Police Battalion (APBn), who is in charge of the Rohingya camp, said, "Action will be taken against those whose names have been mentioned by this youth in the video, subject to investigation. Besides, we are always alert for the security of the camp."

Top News

Rohingya

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Sketch

Thank You, Apa

6h | Thoughts
Accolade to our honourable Prime Minister

Accolade to our honourable Prime Minister

6h | Thoughts
Rachel Sanderson. Sketch: TBS

Meloni’s influence could be greater in Europe than at home

2h | Panorama
She’s a hero: How world citizens see PM Hasina

She’s a hero: How world citizens see PM Hasina

6h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Italy's first female prime minister Giorgia Meloni

Italy's first female prime minister Giorgia Meloni

19h | Videos
Crop that can withstand climate change

Crop that can withstand climate change

19h | Videos
Buy one get two buffet dinner at Dhaka Regency

Buy one get two buffet dinner at Dhaka Regency

20h | Videos
Spot for letters gains popularity in Cumilla University

Spot for letters gains popularity in Cumilla University

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

4
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

5
Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade
Sports

Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Economy

Forex reserves drop below $37b