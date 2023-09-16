Rashed Chy's stay in US irks Congressman

Bangladesh

BSS
16 September, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2023, 09:33 pm

Rashed Chy&#039;s stay in US irks Congressman

US Republican Congressman Anthony P D'Esposito said he would ask the State Department and Homeland Security Department how Rashed Chowdhury, a death-row convict fugitive in the Bangabandhu killing case, is staying in the USA.

"After returning to Capitol Hill, I will talk to my colleagues, State Department and Homeland Department. I will also ask how Rashed Chowdhury is staying in the USA," he said.    

Anthony, also a US Congress Committee on Homeland Security member and chair of the Emergency Management and Technology Affairs Sub-Committee, said these while addressing a view-exchange meeting in New York.

"Friends of Bangladesh," an organisation of Bangladesh diaspora living in the USA, organised the meeting at a Long Island party hall Thursday, said a press release received here on Saturday.

The Congressman said, "I also get upset witnessing the tensions of Bangladeshi expats over fabricated and baseless propaganda against the situation of their motherland, as many people in his constituency are Bangladeshi Americans."

In the meeting, one of the organisers of "Friends of Bangladesh" journalist Lablu Ansar raised the issue of fugitive convict Rashed Chowdhury.

Responding to the matter, the Congressman noted that former US president Donald Trump had asked his Attorney General Bill Barr to look into the matter.

As Trump lost the 2020 presidential elections, there has been no development of the issue, he mentioned.

He urged the Bangladeshi Americans to provide him with the necessary documents on the Rashed Chowdhury issue.

Anthony said the US cannot be a safe haven for any major criminal or human rights violator like Rashed Chowdhury.

