US Congressman Garbarino lauds Bangladesh's economic progress under PM Hasina

TBS Report
19 August, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 05:02 pm

US Congressman Andrew Garbarino has commended the "remarkable" economic advancements achieved by Bangladesh over the past 14 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Speaking at a meet and greet event organised by Bangladeshi American expatriates in New York on Friday (18 August), Congressman Andrew Garbarino commented that Bangladesh's incredible progress can be an example for the rest of the world, reports Bangla daily Samakal. 

"The upcoming national elections in Bangladesh are scheduled for January. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has entrusted the electoral process to an independent commission. This step has been taken to ensure a transparent and neutral election that aligns with international standards and garners acceptance from the global community," said Garbarino, representative of New York Congressional District-2.

"I am optimistic that the economic growth that Bangladesh has experienced, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's effective management of the energy crisis, infrastructure development, and, most notably, her efforts in combating terrorism and militancy will serve as a noteworthy example for other nations to follow."

