Bangladesh's prosperity under Hasina's leadership highly commendable: Former US Congressman Pittenger

Bangladesh's prosperity and counter-terrorism activities under Sheikh Hasina's leadership are highly commendable, said former US Congressman Robert Pittenger on Wednesday (29 August).

"Bangladesh is a close partner of the US in combating terrorism in South Asia, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina it continues to make strong economic progress," said Pittenger, also the chairman of the Parliamentary Security Intelligence Forum (PSIF), a platform that hosts regular fora for international parliamentarians and government officials.

He was speaking at a meeting at the Library Hall of the Marriott Hotel in London. The Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK, Saida Muna Tasneem, was present on the occasion.

Pattinger said their relationship with Bangladesh is very important.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud arrived in London on Wednesday morning to attend the PSIF Summit, the apex forum of the international security arena, with members of parliament from different countries of the world.

Information Minister Hasan appreciated the role of the US in Bangladesh's development and progress and in combating militancy and terrorism, and he hoped that this cooperation would be further strengthened.