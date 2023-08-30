Bangladesh's prosperity under Hasina's leadership highly commendable: Former US Congressman Pittenger

Bangladesh

UNB
30 August, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 09:40 pm

UNB
30 August, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 09:40 pm
Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud meets former US Congressman and businessman Robert Pittenger in London, UK on 30 August 2023. Photo: UNB
Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud meets former US Congressman and businessman Robert Pittenger in London, UK on 30 August 2023. Photo: UNB

Bangladesh's prosperity and counter-terrorism activities under Sheikh Hasina's leadership are highly commendable, said former US Congressman Robert Pittenger on Wednesday (29 August).

"Bangladesh is a close partner of the US in combating terrorism in South Asia, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina it continues to make strong economic progress," said Pittenger, also the chairman of the Parliamentary Security Intelligence Forum (PSIF), a platform that hosts regular fora for international parliamentarians and government officials.

He was speaking at a meeting at the Library Hall of the Marriott Hotel in London. The Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK, Saida Muna Tasneem, was present on the occasion.

Pattinger said their relationship with Bangladesh is very important.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud arrived in London on Wednesday morning to attend the PSIF Summit, the apex forum of the international security arena, with members of parliament from different countries of the world.

"The United States attaches great importance to combating global terrorism, and Bangladesh is a close partner of the United States in combating terrorism in the South Asian region," Pittenger said.

Information Minister Hasan appreciated the role of the US in Bangladesh's development and progress and in combating militancy and terrorism, and he hoped that this cooperation would be further strengthened.

Comments

