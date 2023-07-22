Washington keen to expand trade, create job opportunities for Bangladeshis and Americans: Congressman Joe Wilson

Bangladesh

UNB
22 July, 2023, 10:10 am
Last modified: 22 July, 2023, 10:14 am

Bangladesh Embassy hosts reception to celebrate long-standing Dhaka-Washington partnership

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Congressman Joe Wilson, the Co-Chair of the Bangladesh Caucus at the US Congress, has praised Bangladesh's impressive economic progress and said that the United States is looking forward to expanding trade ties and creating job opportunities for people of both countries.

Wilson, a congressman elected from South Carolina, was speaking as the chief guest at a reception hosted by Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC on Thursday (20 July) evening to celebrate the long-standing partnership between Bangladesh and the US.

Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States Muhammad Imran delivered the welcome address.

Elizabeth Horst, principal deputy assistant secretary, Bureau of South and Central Asia, State Department, and Brian Luti, director for South Asia Regional Affairs, the National Security Council, the White House, spoke at the event as guests of honour. Former congressman Jim Moran also spoke on the occasion.

While appreciating Bangladesh's economic development, Congressman Wilson mentioned the country's strides in moving towards a trillion-dollar economy and achievements in reducing poverty.

Bangladesh is an important country in South Asia and its people are hard-working, Wilson said, and added that he introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives this week commending Bangladesh for hosting the Rohingyas.

In his welcome address, Bangladesh Ambassador Muhammad Imran welcomed the guests at the reception and extended sincere thanks to Congressman Joe Wilson for his encouraging remarks about Bangladesh-US relations and Bangladesh's socioeconomic development.

Turning to Bangladesh's impressive socioeconomic transformation under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the ambassador said the government has been working towards economic growth by creating equal opportunities for all and ensuring an inclusive society.

Ambassador Imran expressed gratitude to the US for its continued support and humanitarian assistance for the Rohingyas, temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh.

Elizabeth Horst, in her remarks, said in the last five decades, Bangladesh and the US have built a robust and broad partnership and the partnership is anchored by a shared vision for a prosperous, peaceful and democratic Bangladesh.

Brian Luti, Director for South Asia Regional Affairs, the National Security Council, said the United States recognises, respects and supports Bangladesh's guiding principle: "Friendship to all and malice to none."

The US simultaneously respects Bangladesh's national security and sovereignty, as well as international laws and principles enunciated by the UN charter, he said.

Alternate Executive Director of World Bank Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, ambassadors of Malaysia, the Maldives, Sri Lanka and Sudan as well as diplomats of different countries, senior officials of the US government and State Department, academicians and members of the civil society joined the reception.

On the occasion, traditional Bangladeshi handicrafts were displayed and Bangladeshi foods were served to the guests.

