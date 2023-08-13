No possibility of consensus: Momen tells congressmen 

The foreign minister during a meeting with the visiting members of the United States Congress at the State Guest House Padma on 13 August. Photo: UNB

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen today told visiting US congressmen Ed Case and Richard McCormick that there is no scope for reaching any consensus as the BNP wants the government to step down.

He conveyed the message when the congressmen wanted to know whether there was any way to reach a consensus with the opposition, reports UNB.

Momen also asked them whether the US government would step down prior to the election there. "Certainly not," Momen said, adding that, "Will you sit in discussion if there is such a demand? Certainly not."

The US delegation of Rich McCormick of Georgia and Ed Case of Hawaii met Foreign Minister Momen at the State Guest House Padma. US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas was also present in the meeting.

They held "fruitful discussions" on Bangladesh-US partnership in various areas, including trade and economy, Rohingya response, global health, climate change and upcoming general elections of Bangladesh. Ties with China also came up for discussion.

Momen said there is a need for sincere efforts from all political parties to hold a free and fair election.

Talking to reporters, he said the election will be held as per the existing rules.

The opposition is only talking about the resignation of the government instead of thinking about the next election, he added. "Resignation of the government cannot be a topic."

BNP meeting with congressmen

During a meeting with the visiting congressmen, the BNP reiterated its call for holding the upcoming national election under an interim caretaker government.

Its leaders also informed the US delegation that a free and fair election is not possible under any partisan government.

The representatives of BNP, Awami League, Jatiya Party and other political parties attended the meeting held at the residence of US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas yesterday.

Speaking with reporters after the meeting, BNP Publicity Secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie said, "When they [the congressmen] inquired about the election system, we informed them that fair election is not possible under a partisan government. We emphasised the need for the election to be held under a caretaker government to ensure its neutrality."

He also said the previous elections were held under a partisan government and those were not conducted in a fair manner.

Discussion with civil society

The US delegation also met civil society members.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, chief executive of the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association, who was present at the meeting, told TBS, "They asked one or two questions, such as how strong environmentalism is here – whether young people are environmentally conscious, and so on. The discussion was not political and nothing serious."

She added, "I wasn't there full time – had to leave early."

Badiul Alam Majumder, secretary of SHUJAN: Citizens for Good Governance, said, "This was just a social gathering. No serious issues were discussed. They talked to several individuals.

"They asked me about the current political issue and its solution. I told them that this can only be solved through talks. No solution comes by force."