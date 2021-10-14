Rajshahi MP demands hand fan on air travel

Ruling party parliament member (MP) Omor Faruk Chowdhury has requested the airline authorities to provide hand fans to passengers travelling by air.

He made the queer demand today after he took a US-Bangla Airlines flight this morning to reach Rajshahi from Dhaka.

The Member of Parliament for Rajshahi-1 (Tanor-Godagari) constituency revealed the matter over a Facebook post upon his arrival in Rajshahi this morning.

He wrote, "I have just reached Rajshahi. It was too hot inside the aeroplane of the US-Bangla airlines. I have made a written request to the airline authorities to purvey hand fans for every passenger."

He also attached a picture of the written application with his Facebook post.

Faruk Chowdhury, MP, is a member of the standing committee on government institutions and that on the Ministry of Agriculture.