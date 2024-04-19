US-Bangla makes history with first flight to Abu Dhabi

In a historic moment for Bangladeshi aviation, US-Bangla Airlines launched its first-ever flight to Abu Dhabi today (19 April), marking the third UAE destination served by one of the country's leading airlines.

This new route strengthens ties between Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates, catering to the growing demand of Bangladeshi expatriates living and working in Abu Dhabi, reads a press release.

Photo: Courtesy

US-Bangla will operate flights from Dhaka to Abu Dhabi every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday and from Chattogram every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday at 5.50pm. It will land at 9:10pm local time in Abu Dhabi.

Return flights will depart Abu Dhabi at 10:00pm local time, landing in Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 4:50am every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday and Chattogram every Monday, Thursday, and Saturday.

The inaugural flight, a Boeing 737-800 carrying 174 passengers, departed Chattogram this evening and is scheduled to arrive in Abu Dhabi on time. And will fly to Dhaka from Abu Dhabi tonight.

The launch of Abu Dhabi flights adds to US-Bangla's growing network of international destinations, including Dubai, Sharjah, Muscat, Doha, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Male, Bangkok, Guangzhou, Kolkata, and Chennai.

Apart from international routes, US-Bangla Airlines is operating domestic flights especially from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Sylhet, Saidpur, Jashore and Rajshahi.

This new route is expected to further strengthen the relationship between Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates. Senior US-Bangla officials personally bid farewell to passengers on the inaugural flights from Dhaka and Chattogram.

With the addition of four new flights on the Dhaka-Chennai route, US-Bangla has increased its weekly flight frequency to a total of 11 starting today.