US-Bangla makes history with first flight to Abu Dhabi

Aviation

TBS Report
19 April, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2024, 07:53 pm

Related News

US-Bangla makes history with first flight to Abu Dhabi

The inaugural flight, a Boeing 737-800 carrying 174 passengers, departed Chattogram this evening and is scheduled to arrive in Abu Dhabi on time. And will fly to Dhaka from Abu Dhabi tonight

TBS Report
19 April, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2024, 07:53 pm
US-Bangla Aircraft. File photo
US-Bangla Aircraft. File photo

In a historic moment for Bangladeshi aviation, US-Bangla Airlines launched its first-ever flight to Abu Dhabi today (19 April), marking the third UAE destination served by one of the country's leading airlines.

This new route strengthens ties between Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates, catering to the growing demand of Bangladeshi expatriates living and working in Abu Dhabi, reads a press release.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

US-Bangla will operate flights from Dhaka to Abu Dhabi every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday and from Chattogram every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday at 5.50pm. It will land at 9:10pm local time in Abu Dhabi.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Return flights will depart Abu Dhabi at 10:00pm local time, landing in Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 4:50am every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday and Chattogram every Monday, Thursday, and Saturday.

The inaugural flight, a Boeing 737-800 carrying 174 passengers, departed Chattogram this evening and is scheduled to arrive in Abu Dhabi on time. And will fly to Dhaka from Abu Dhabi tonight.

The launch of Abu Dhabi flights adds to US-Bangla's growing network of international destinations, including Dubai, Sharjah, Muscat, Doha, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Male, Bangkok, Guangzhou, Kolkata, and Chennai.

Apart from international routes, US-Bangla Airlines is operating domestic flights especially from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Sylhet, Saidpur, Jashore and Rajshahi.

This new route is expected to further strengthen the relationship between Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates. Senior US-Bangla officials personally bid farewell to passengers on the inaugural flights from Dhaka and Chattogram.

With the addition of four new flights on the Dhaka-Chennai route, US-Bangla has increased its weekly flight frequency to a total of 11 starting today.

Top News

Bangladesh / US-Bangla Airlines / Abu Dhabi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

10h | Panorama
The shop is now primarily run by Shamsuddin’s grandson, Abraruddin. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

11h | Panorama
While Rahul Gandhi’s claim of limiting the popular BJP below 150 seats seems like an improbable one, Modi’s claim to expect victory in 400 seats in a house of 543 parliamentary seats is also a farfetched one. Photos: Reuters

2024 Indian elections: Will we see a repeat of 1984 or 2004?

12h | Panorama
Imranur Rahman, a celebrated British-Bangladeshi sprinter and the fastest man in Bangladesh donning an gold pinstripe Nehru coat custom-made by Fiero. Photo: Courtesy

Have you heard of real gold pinstripe suits?

10h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Who is the highest-earning athletes ever?

Who is the highest-earning athletes ever?

2h | Videos
Is the stock market undervalued?

Is the stock market undervalued?

1d | Videos
Andriy Lunin, the unsung hero of Real Madrid

Andriy Lunin, the unsung hero of Real Madrid

22h | Videos
EU's decision to impose new sanctions on Iran

EU's decision to impose new sanctions on Iran

23h | Videos