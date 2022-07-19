Rajshahi mayor urges rail minister to introduce direct train to Kolkata

TBS Report
19 July, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2022, 04:09 pm

Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton has requested Railway Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan to introduce direct passenger train service on Rajshahi-Kolkata route.

The mayor, who is also a presidium member of Awami League, held a meeting with the railway minister at the Railway Bhaban in Dhaka on Tuesday afternoon.

At the beginning of the meeting, the mayor gave the minister a demi official (DO) letter requesting for a direct train on Rajshahi-Kolkata route.

The railway minister assured the mayor to take necessary measures in this regard.

"People of Rajshahi are constantly traveling to India for business, higher education, sightseeing, and especially for better medical treatment. As there is no direct transport from Rajshahi to India, the people of this region are facing various obstacles. For this reason, they have a long-standing demand for a direct passenger train with India," RCC Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton mentioned in the DO letter.

