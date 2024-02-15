Railway incurs over TK9 crore loss due to BNP-Jamaat's arson attacks: Minister

Bangladesh

UNB
15 February, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2024, 09:30 pm

At least four passengers were killed after the Benapole Express train was set on fire in the Gopibagh area of Sayedabad on 5 January. Photo: Zia Chowdhury
The estimated financial loss of the railways due to BNP-Jamaat's arson terrorism on the eve of the 12th general elections was over Tk9 crore, Railways Minister Zillul Hakim said today (15 February).

"On the eve of the 12th National elections, BNP, Jamaat and their allies set fire to the train through arson attacks. According to the preliminary data, the estimated financial loss of the railway is Tk9.28 crore," he said while responding to a question from a ruling party lawmaker elected from Noakhali Morshed Alam.

On a separate not, the minister stated that 99 railway projects have been taken up since 2009.

He mentioned that some 947.99 km new rail lines have been constructed in the last 12 years.

He also said during the period some 340.17 km of meter gauge railway line converted to dual gauge while 1391.32 km of railway lines rehabilitated or reconstructed.

The minister also said 148 new station buildings have been constructed while 238 station building rehabilitated and reconstructed, 1062 new railway bridge constructed, 794 railway bridge rehabilitated or reconstructed  and development and modernisation of signalling system at 137 stations were done.

In response to the question of Independent MP elected from Dhaka Muhammad Saiful Islam, Zillul Hakim said that the expenditure of railways in the last 2022-23 fiscal was Tk3,007 crore.

"At that time, the revenue of the railway was Tk1,783 crores," he said.

