Rab arrests husband of slain doctor from Chattogram

The Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) has arrested the main accused in the murder case of a female doctor at a residential hotel in the capital's Panthpath area.

The accused, Rezaul Karim, 31, was arrested from Muradpur in Chattogram on Friday (12 August) by a unit of RAB-7, said the force's Legal and Media Wing Director Khandaker Al Moin.

On Wednesday night, a lady doctor's throat-slit body was recovered from a residential hotel called Family Service Apartment in Panthapath.

During interrogation, Rezaul said that the victim and he got married in October 2020. As they got married unbeknownst to their families, they used to stay in different residential hotels at different times under the identity of husband and wife.

The arrestee had extramarital affairs with several women. The couple fought and argued multiple times over the issue.

Later, Rezaul planned to murder his wife after taking her to a convenient place, according to a RAB release.

On Wednesday night, Rezaul took the victim to the said hotel to celebrate her birthday. While staying in the rented room the victim and the arrestee got into arguments and brawls about his extramarital affairs.

At one stage the arrestee Rezaul took out a sharp knife and stabbed the victim in different parts of his body and cut his throat to ensure her death.

"He later fled the scene with the victim's phone and boarded a Chattogram-bound bus."

The victim's father filed a case in this regard on Thursday and legal proceedings are underway.