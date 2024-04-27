Iraqi female TikTok star shot dead: officials

Middle East

BSS/AFP
27 April, 2024, 08:50 am
Last modified: 27 April, 2024, 09:17 am

Related News

Iraqi female TikTok star shot dead: officials

An unidentified attacker shot Om Fahad in her car in the Zayouna distric

BSS/AFP
27 April, 2024, 08:50 am
Last modified: 27 April, 2024, 09:17 am
Om Fahad had become known for light-hearted TikTok videos of herself dancing to Iraqi music wearing tight-fitting clothes. Photo: Om Fahad/Facebook pic
Om Fahad had become known for light-hearted TikTok videos of herself dancing to Iraqi music wearing tight-fitting clothes. Photo: Om Fahad/Facebook pic

A gunman on a motorbike shot dead a well-known Iraqi social media influencer known as Om Fahad outside her Baghad home on Friday, Iraqi security officials told AFP.

An unidentified attacker shot Om Fahad in her car in the Zayouna district, a security official said, requesting anonymity because he was not cleared to speak to the media.

Another security source said the attacker appeared to have pretended to be making a food delivery.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Om Fahad had become known for light-hearted TikTok videos of herself dancing to Iraqi music wearing tight-fitting clothes.

In February 2023, a court sentenced her to six months in jail for sharing "videos containing indecent speech that undermines modesty and public morality".

The Iraqi government launched a campaign last year to clean up social media content that it said breached Iraqi "morals and traditions".

An interior ministry committee was established to scour TikTok, YouTube, and other platforms for clips it deemed offensive.

Several influencers have since been arrested, according to authorities.

Despite years of war and sectarian conflict after the 2003 US invasion to overthrew Saddam Hussein, Iraq has returned to a semblance of normality.

But civil liberties -- for women, sexual minorities and other groups -- remain constrained in the conservative society.

In 2018, model and influencer Tara Fares was shot dead by gunmen in Baghdad.

World+Biz

Iraq / TikTok / murder

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Online platforms on social media and brands like Sundora sell perfumes for both men and women, ranging between Tk2,000 to Tk40,000. Photo: Sundora

Find your fragrance: A guide to understanding perfumes

16h | Mode
Mizanul H Chowdhury. Photo: Collected

'Learning naturally': MIT’s Mizanul Chowdhury exploring space science and art

23h | Features
The perception that the US condemns or punishes abuses by adversaries, such as Russia, but ignores or excuses those by friends, such as Israel, is widespread not only in Muslim countries and the Global South but also closer to home. Photo: Reuters

Biden must prove he doesn't have a double standard for Israel

23h | Panorama
Elderly man breaks down in tears amid the unbearable heatwave that is sweeping over the country. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Special prayers at Baitul Mukarram Mosque for rainfall

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

When will the fall of the capital market stop?

When will the fall of the capital market stop?

1d | Videos
Xavi to stay at Barcelona with conditions

Xavi to stay at Barcelona with conditions

1d | Videos
March sees surge in import LC openings

March sees surge in import LC openings

54m | Videos
`The one who’s been keeping F1 racers safe for 24 years

`The one who’s been keeping F1 racers safe for 24 years

11h | Videos