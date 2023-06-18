Proposal to extend Eid holiday by one day logical: Home minister

TBS Report
18 June, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 07:32 pm

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said on Sunday the recommendation of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order to extend the holy Eid-ul-Azha holiday by one day is logical.

"This is a proposal, the cabinet will decide on it," he said after a meeting on law and order situation ahead of Eid-ul-Azha held at the home ministry on Sunday (18 June).

Asaduzzaman Khan said that some important decisions have been taken in the meeting to ensure that the law and order situation remains normal during the Eid. 

Every year during Eid al-Azha, traders complain about extortion rackets that target livestock vehicles on roads, highways, and rivers. Allegedly, members of law enforcement agencies and politically influential people in various areas are involved in these extortion rackets.

Cabinet committee recommends extending Eid holiday by one day

"No one is allowed to stop vehicles carrying sacrificial animals on roads and waterways. If any vehicle carrying animals is stopped, the local SP should be informed immediately. He will then take appropriate action," he added.

Kamal said watch towers will be installed at important road crossings and sacrificial animal markets to ensure the smooth entry of sacrificial animals into the city and to facilitate traffic. 

"Animal sheds will be covered by CCTV cameras. So far, it has been reported that 4,399 cattle markets will be set up across the country. Security forces will take measures to provide security at these markets," he said.

Mentioning that no temporary cattle market can be set up on roads or highways, the minister said, "The authorities must ensure that cattle haats that are placed on the side of the highway do not cause any disruption to traffic."

Kamal further said intelligence surveillance will be intensified to prevent theft, robbery, mugging, and criminal activities across the country during the Eid holidays.

