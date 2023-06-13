Cabinet committee recommends extending Eid holiday by one day

Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order and Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque on Tuesday said the committee has recommended to the cabinet for extending the Eid-ul-Azha holiday by one day and begin the vacation on 27 June instead of 28 June.

"We have recommended to the cabinet for extending the Eid-ul-Azha holiday by one day more," Mozammel Haque told journalists after a meeting on law and order at the home ministry conference room.

He said, "If the cabinet passes our recommendation then the vacation will begin on 27 June instead of 28 June and through this, the Eid-ul-Azha holiday will be four days."

About the meeting's decisions, the minister said the government will not allow roadside temporary cattle markets during the Eid in the interest of free movement of homebound passengers through highways.

"We have instructed the DMP [Dhaka Metropolitan Police] commissioner to talk with City Corporation authorities about temporary cattle markets in and around the city during the Eid. They will select vacant space for cattle markets so that the city dwellers can easily buy their sacrificial animals," he said.

The meeting was attended by, among others, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Md Tajul Islam, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmood Chowdhury, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin, Public Security Division Secretary Md Mustafizur Rahman, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and other officials concerned.